ASEAN ministers pick Brunei diplomat as envoy to Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Southeast Asian foreign ministers have picked Brunei’s second foreign minister as their special envoy to Myanmar, in a breakthrough after months of delay for regional mediation to help end the country’s deepening crisis. In a joint statement after their annual meeting, foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asians said Erywan Yusof will begin his work in Myanmar to build trust and confidence with full access to all parties concerned. The 10-nation bloc has been under increasing international pressure to act on violence and instability in Myanmar, an ASEAN member where the military in February toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and cracked down on opponents. The ministers reiterated their concerns, including reports of fatalities and violence.