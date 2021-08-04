Asian stocks rise following uptick on Wall Street

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks are rising as traders mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street during another busy earnings week. Both the Kospi in South Korea and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.3% in afternoon trading. Benchmarks in Shanghai and Sydney rose while Tokyo fell. Regional traders are awaiting U.S. jobs data due Friday. They are also watching the coronavirus’ delta variant spreading in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and particularly in China. The recent outbreak there is small but still is the worst China has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.