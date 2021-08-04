ATV riders upset over closure of trail in New River Gorge National Park

NALLEN, W.Va. (WVVA) You've heard about the New River Gorge National Park designation luring in new tourists by the droves. You've heard from rafting companies boasting record numbers. But some say the new title is also bringing new controversy to sections of the gorge that for decades have been a favorite among ATV riders.



On January 1st, ATV riders on the Meadow River Trail in the Gauley National River Recreation Area say they have been informed by the National Park Service (NPS) that rangers will soon be restricting riders.



ATV rider Chris Dolin said that while it is not technically part of the Hatfield & McCoy trail system, the Meadow River Trail is a major connector between the Northern and Southern half of the state. He said riders attempting to reach the system from Charleston will be cut off.



For Dolin, who suffers from PTSD from the military, ATV riding is his life-blood. "I like to ride it and I want to keep riding it. But the first of the year, it's all going to be closed down."



Another ATV rider from Nallen, Anissa Morris, said dozens of riders traverse this trail each day for its scenic beauty and access to the river.



"We used to go all over the place, but now it's becoming harder and harder to find trails."



A spokesperson for NPS said there are multiple reasons the park service will be stepping up enforcement of the regulation that they say has always been in place -- among them, concerns from property owners over resource damage to the area off of the rail grade and along the river, a breach of the Carnifex Ferry Tunnel closure, and prior ATV crashes that required medical air transport.



Still, riders said it is a key connection that could have economic consequences for neighboring businesses and ATV riders attempting to head South.



"I'd like to have it as open as possible," adds Morris. "But now you gotta trailer from place to place and you can't drive straight through."



