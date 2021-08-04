BARH to require vaccines among staff

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) notified employees on Wednesday of the hospital's decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine among employees.



A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed the news to WVVA on Wednesday:



"Despite COVID-19 vaccination education and outreach efforts, the communities we serve, including our ARH healthcare staff, have not yet reached a critical mass of vaccination to provide sufficient protection for the unvaccinated. We continue to see an alarming rapid increase in COVID-19 Delta variant cases in our service area. For these reasons, and in support of our mission to provide a safe work environment for our staff and a safe place of care for our patients, the Appalachian Regional Healthcare system will now require all employees, providers, students, volunteers, vendors and contractors who work within ARH locations in Kentucky and West Virginia to receive full COVID-19 vaccination," a spokesperson announced on Wednesday.



BARH is the first hospital in the region to require the vaccine among employees.





