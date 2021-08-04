Belarus runner flies to Europe after feud with team managers

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian sprinter has left Tokyo en route to Europe after resisting an attempt by her Olympic team’s officials to send her home to Belarus. The athlete says she fears she could be in danger from authorities in her country who have relentlessly cracked down on dissent. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya boarded a plane at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on Wednesday morning that left the gate for Vienna, but she was expected to travel on to Poland later in the day. Before leaving Japan, Tsimanouskaya had accused team officials of trying to put her on a plane to Belarus several days ago because she had criticized the team’s management on social media.