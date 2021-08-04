British tennis player Evans drops 1st match after COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — British tennis player Dan Evans has lost his first match on tour since testing positive for COVID-19 last month and missing the Tokyo Olympics. Evans is ranked 27th and was seeded No. 6 at the Citi Open. He lost in straight sets to Brandon Nakashima at the hard-court tournament Wednesday. He hadn’t played since a third-round loss at Wimbledon in July. He had what he called “pretty bad symptoms” when he was sick. Evans said he had received one shot of the vaccine before getting the virus. He said his second shot has been delayed because he got sick. Nakashima has won 10 of his past 12 contests.