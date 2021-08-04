Chicago police accused of another botched raid in lawsuit

CHICAGO (AP) — A Black family is suing the Chicago police department, saying officers broke down their door and pointed guns at two small children while searching the place and then tried to cover up that they had no evidence to justify the raid. The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday is the latest to accuse the city’s police department of wrongfully raiding the homes of people of color. It says officers broke down the family’s door in August 2019 and that one held a gun to Steven Winters’ head others went into bedrooms and pointed guns at his two young daughters and their grandfather. The police department didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment about the case.