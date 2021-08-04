City offers free water testing to some residents

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city is offering free water testing to some residents. The move by Bridgeport officials comes after the Clarksburg Water Board found lead found in some customers’ household drinking water, news outlets reported. Bridgeport says it buys water from the Clarksburg Water Board. The city sent out flyers saying homes built before 1950 or homes that had plumbing between 1983 and 1988 qualify for the testing. Officials say they will analyze a water sample and let residents know if there are elevated lead levels. The city said there have been no reports of elevated lead in any homes or in water coming from Clarksburg.