Decision on school masks in WVa will be made at county level

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s public schools superintendent is pushing back against new recent federal guidelines that masks should be worn in schools. Superintendent Clayton Burch says any decision on mask wearing as the coronavirus pandemic drags into another school year will be left up to county officials. For instance, in Kanawha County, officials are requiring masks in elementary schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC cited new information about the ability of the highly contagious delta variant to spread among vaccinated people.