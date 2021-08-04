DoorDash to the NFL: How 2 Washington players made ends meet

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Sam Cosmi and Sammis Reyes got to Washington Football training camp not knowing they have something in common. Each player drove for a food delivery service last year when business was picking up with so many staying home. Cosmi was still in college and knew other Texas teammates were doing it, so he delivered groceries in the mornings and takeout between other football responsibilities to make some extra cash. Reyes needed a way to earn money and still prepare for the NFL because COVID-19 halted his ability to train people in his first love of basketball. Getting pandemic delivery jobs isn’t unique to football players but shows how far Cosmi and Reyes were willing to go to make ends meet.