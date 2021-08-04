Fayette County School System asking for input on masks

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Fayette County school system is looking for community input on masks in the classroom.

The Board of Education wants to see how the public feels about masks before making any permanent decisions for the year.

The survey allows parents to say if they want masks full time or if they would be okay with temporary masks in the event cases surge.

Gary Hough, the Superintendent of Fayette County Schools, said they want to use the survey to make the best decision for their students.

"Health and safety are first I mean I think our board recognizes the health and safety of our children are top priority," said Hough. "I don't think they would ever put the health and safety of our children at risk. But it's just the idea that the survey itself was the opportunity to gauge feelings."

The survey will be on the Fayette County School's website until midnight on Wednesday, August 4.