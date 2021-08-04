Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, CPS searching for two individuals

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is looking for two individuals regarding the health and welfare of their 10-month-old infant.

Law enforcement and Child Protective Services are attempting to contact Nicholas Toney and Tanya Harrah to check on the welfare of their child.

Both individuals are from the Dempsey Branch area of Fayette County.

Officials say that Toney has active misdemeanor warrants, unrelated to this situation.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at (304)574-3590.

