Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are preparing for a tougher fight against California’s largest wildfire as extremely dangerous weather returns, threatening to stoke flames into explosive growth. Authorities say the area could be hot, bone-dry and lashed with 40-mph gusts on Wednesday and Thursday. Fire officials say the Dixie Fire jumped some perimeter lines Tuesday, prompting additional evacuation orders for some 15,000 people. Dozens of fires are burning throughout the drought-stricken West. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon is 84% contained and firefighters are busy strengthening lines as they face the upcoming extreme weather. It is the nation’s largest burning wildfire.