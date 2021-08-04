International conference raises funds to help Lebanon

SAULIEU, France (AP) — An international conference on Lebanon aims to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to meet the country’s humanitarian needs. It comes one year after the massive explosion at Beirut’s port. The virtual event Wednesday, co-hosted by France and the United Nations, is meant to show support for the Lebanese people, French President Emmanuel Macron says. He says France will provide 100 millions euros ($118.6 million) in the coming months. About 40 heads of state and government, diplomats and heads of international organizations are taking part in the conference. Participants include President Joe Biden. Lebanon is going through the worst economic and financial crisis of its modern history.