Kamara, Reyna each score twice, DC United beats Crew 4-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna each scored twice and D.C. United beat the Columbus Crew 4-2. Reyna dispossessed Aboubacar Keita in the attacking half, Kamara took the ball and beat goalkeeper Eloy Room to make it 1-0 in the 19th minute. Reyna headed home a cross by Andy Najar in the 40th and Kamara converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time to give D.C. United a 3-0 lead at halftime. Kevin Molino scored in the 65th minute and Lucas Zelarayán added a goal in the 71st to pull Columbus to 3-2 but Reyna capped the scoring in the 74th minute. D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid left the game due to a lower-leg injury and was replaced by Jon Kempin in the 17th minute.