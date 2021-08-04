Music in the Mountains comes to Mercer County

PRINCETON, W,Va. (WVVA)- In Princeton, officials at Glenwood Park are bringing a music festival back to the park for the first time since the 80's.

The music in the Mountains events starts on August 28th from 12 p.m. till 10 p.m. The concert will feature 6 artists from the Grand Ole Opry. Currently, there are no COVID-19 restrictions placed on the event. Superintendent of Glenwood Parks, Kevin Dials says, they are waiting on a new set of guidelines before making anything concrete.

"We are awaiting guidance and anything that changes. Certainly we're going to be bound to whatever guidance comes out. So, we're just going to play it by ear, and whatever guidance is current of that day is going to apply."

You can purchase your tickets at the gate, or you can purchase them online at www.musicinthemountainswv.com.