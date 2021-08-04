Police: 11 arrests over racial abuse of England players

LONDON (AP) — British police investigating the online racial abuse of England players following the team’s Euro 2020 soccer final loss against Italy say they have made 11 arrests. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were victims of abuse after they missed penalties in the shootout defeat at Wembley on July 11. The UK Football Policing Unit said that of the 207 posts on social media identified as criminal, 123 accounts belong to individuals outside the United Kingdom. It said the details of those individuals and cases are in the process of being passed on to the relevant countries to act on them.