Princeton Police Department participates in National Night Out

PRINCETON, W. Va. (WVVA) - For the first time in more than fifty years, the city of Princeton participated in National Night Out.

This inaugural event's purpose is to strengthen the ties between law enforcement and the community.

National Night Out (NNO) is an effort to stop crime and prevent drug use in communities, with neighborhood watch groups being the main weapon in this effort.

Sgt. Evan Nunn, the event organizer, said these groups are important allies for law enforcement.

"Any Police department in this country is not going to be well staffed enough to be on every road all the time, here in Princeton we only have twenty one guys from the chief down, so we're not able to be in every street in every neighborhood at all times so a lot of time we rely on the public to help us," said Nunn.

Sgt. Nunn said to his knowledge, there are not any neighborhood watch organizations in Princeton, but they are eager for residents to start one.

It's a sentiment that's echoed by some parents who spoke to WVVA News at the NNO event on Tuesday.

"You know I think it would really help you know open up more awareness that there are people that are aware that these things are going on and on, on the lookout for those activities that police might not necessarily catch," said Melissa Wilbur.

"Any time we can… we can get more people involved to better watch our streets and and our facilities and buildings, here in Mercer County, umm the more chance these kids have of enjoying life and being able to have a safer home," said Nic Webb.

Lilly Mills is a child who recognizes the value of neighborhood watch groups.

"I would love for them to be watching us while we like go play at parks… it would just make everybody feel safer," said Lily Mills.

National Night Out, which celebrates the collaboration between police and neighborhood watch groups, began in Pennsylvania with Porch Vigils, but it has since expanded coast-to-coast with community events similar to the one in Princeton/

Sgt. Nunn said hosting their first event is an important step toward building better relationships with people in Princeton.

"The main goal I think is just to show the public and especially the younger uh generations, um what exactly we're like and how we're not all bad guys," said Nunn.

Nunn said this is an effort they plan to continue participating in annually.

Anyone interested in formering a neighborhood watch can contact the National Neighborhood Watch Organization and their local police department.