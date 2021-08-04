Rain chances on the low end; gradually warming up

Not going to see much rain today with temperatures gradually warming back up.

Highs today will reach the upper 70s and 80s. Most of us will witness a mix of sun and clouds, but a few stray showers are possible during the day.

Also an isolated storm with heavy rain may move through which could help some of the dry parts of our viewing area. All together we are considering majority of the area to stay dry today.

A stationary front stays to our southeast while a high pressure system staying close to home. We stay sandwiched in between these two systems for the rest of this work week. Basically today's forecast is on repeat for the next few days with temperatures continuing to warm up.

Highs by Friday will mainly read in the 80s where they stay even throughout next week. The humidity tries to work back in on Saturday, so we should stay pretty comfy during the work week. You will definitely want to water the gardens this work week as showers will be very spotty across our viewing area.