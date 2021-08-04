Real-life Bennifers find happy endings after years apart

NEW YORK (AP) — If PDA were an Olympic sport, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would be champs. But there’s something more that’s driving interest in Bennifer: the storybook nature of long-lost love requited. The A-listers rekindled their romance 17 years after they broke up in 2004. For many regular couples, it’s a familiar road, coming together years after coming apart. Clinical psychologist Carla Marie has seen a rise in rekindled love matches in the digital age. Internet searching and social media make it easier to find old flames. But the quest doesn’t always pay off.