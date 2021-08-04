Skip to Content

Senators behind $1T infrastructure plan show off their work

12:19 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The senators who spent months stitching together a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure package are now trying to sell it to the American people. A key vote is expected later this week that would push a long recognized national priority much closer to the finish line, after years of talk. The lawmakers are part of a group that they like to call the G-10, for gang of 10. They are appealing to the wishes of many voters for more bipartisanship in Congress — along with better airports, roads and internet service without being directly asked to pay for those improvements through higher income taxes or user fees.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content