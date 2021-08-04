Services set for West Virginia serviceman from World War II

THOMAS, W.Va. (AP) — Services are set this week for a West Virginia service member who died during World War II. The remains of Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall are set for burial in his hometown of Thomas in Tucker County. Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home in Davis says a graveside service will be held Thursday at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Thomas was 25 when the USS Oklahoma was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941, at Pearl Harbor. The battleship quickly capsized and 429 crew members died. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says scientists used DNA and other analysis to identify Drwall’s remains. He was accounted for on March 25.