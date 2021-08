BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the Appalachian League announced its 2021 All-Appalachian League Team. The players making the cut were chosen by the managers in the league.

On that list, five players from Mercer County teams: Brady Day from Princeton, Nathan Holt from Princeton, Dylan Rogers from Princeton, Zane Probst from Princeton and Kendal Ewell from Bluefield.