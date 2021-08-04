Trial opens over gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — An attorney for a man accused in the gruesome killings of four people at a North Dakota property management firm says the case amounts to a rush to judgment based on bad information that led to the wrong conclusion. Forty-seven-year-old Chad Isaak, of Washburn, is accused of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer, William Cobb and Lois Cobb on April 1, 2019. The business is located in Mandan. Prosecutor Karlei Neufeld said during her opening statements Wednesday that the evidence is like pieces of puzzle that will paint a clear picture of Isaak’s guilt when completed. Defense attorney Bruce Quick countered that police were under pressure to solve the case quickly and overlooked or ignored other possible suspects.