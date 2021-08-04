UK to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. plans to offer coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds in the next few weeks. That comes after the independent body of scientists that makes recommendations to the government on the country’s vaccine rollout changed its advice. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization says healthy 16 to 17-year-olds can be offered a dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has already been approved by Britain’s medical regulator for anyone 12 and over. The change means another 1.4 million people across the U.K. will be eligible for a first dose of vaccine. Britain has one of the world’s fastest vaccination programs — over 73% of adults are fully vaccinated — but it has been slow to offer vaccines to minors.