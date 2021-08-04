Weather stays on repeat into Thursday

Our weather pattern will remain largely unchanged into tonight and tomorrow; a stationary front remains in place to our southeast into late week, as does an area of high pressure to our northwest. Minor disturbances and the daytime heat might bring occasional pop-up showers/t-storms in the coning days, but keep your plants watered! The rain will not be widespread anytime soon.

Tonight, aside from a stray shower or t-storm (mainly up until sundown) most will stay dry, just with passing clouds. Lows tonight will be on the cooler side again, in the 50s to low 60s for most.

Thursday will bring much of the same weather we've seen all week; still just-cooler than average temps in the mid-upper 70s for most. We'll have a slightly better chance to see more numerous hit-and-miss showers/t-storms tomorrow afternoon, but we're not expecting anything severe or any widespread flooding issues.

Tomorrow night, showers and storms will again fade after sunset. Friday is looking much the same....but through the weekend, toasty temps will eventually make a comeback into next week.

