West Virginia Board of Education releases guidelines for upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA) -- School Recovery and Guidance, the newest set of guidelines for students, parents, and faculty from the West Virginia Board of Education.

The 2021 - 2022 school year's updated plan focuses on the social and emotional well-being of students, as well as key mitigation strategies for those inside and outside of the classroom.

Mental health resources include students being connected with at least one caring adult outside of school and school leaders assessing, identifying, and prioritizing social-emotional needs.

Key mitigation strategies will involve many of the same procedures from the 2020 school year, with a few exceptions. Cleaning and sanitation protocols, as well as proper hand washing and sneezing/coughing etiquette, among many of the strategies.

Major differences include the lack of a county alert system map, non-mandated masking, and limited quarantine time for those vaccinated or wearing face coverings.

State officials spoke to these newest changes, saying that educators will need to work with local health officials to evaluate the needs of each specific county, both mental and physical.

"We"re asking all schools to put students mental health and social emotional well being at the forefront. And everyone's going to talk about the catch-up that we need to do or the time lost in instruction. But right at the forefront we've got to make sure we're talking care of the social emotional mental health wellness first," said West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools, Clayton Burch. "If you don't want a real interruption in your sports programs and everything else, you've got to get vaccinated that's all there is to it. It's something that we should all be doing, it's incredibly safe, it's just the best answer that we have period and it's a good answer," said Governor Jim Justice.

Virtual learning will also remain an option for parents or students who do not feel comfortable going back to the classroom, with all West Virginia schools operating in-person by August 30th.

Superintendent Burch also announced that the stakes have been raised for the competition between West Virginia schools, public and private, in regards to the highest amount of vaccination rates.

Twelves schools with be awarded a $50,000 grant in October.