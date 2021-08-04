West Virginia Hive partners with businesses to employ people in recovery

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Hive business network is training businesses in the community to employ people in recovery.

It is part of the Communities of Healing fourteen-week program, modeled after Fruits of Labor, which has been employing those in recovery for nearly a decade.

Judy Moore, the Executive Director of the West Virginia Hive, said many businesses have the heart to work with people in recovery, so it is important to give them the skills through these training sessions.

"There's still a really deep understanding of what they need in order to do this effectively, and that's what we try to layer on throughout the training process,” said Moore

Ten businesses from the community completed the most recent round of training, and eleven will be included in the next round.