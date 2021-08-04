WVU aims to reach 80% COVID-19 vaccination rate by Sept. 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is strongly encouraging its students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated for the coronavirus as it tries to keep pace with the rest of the state. The university says it will develop additional enforcement and safety protocols for unvaccinated individuals if WVU does not reach an 80% vaccination rate by Sept. 1. WVU says 59% of employees both on the Morgantown and Beckley campuses are fully vaccinated, compared with 60% of students in Morgantown and 34% in Beckley. Those numbers for employees and students drop sharply on the Keyser campus. About 57% of state residents ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated.