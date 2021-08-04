WVU Tech to require proof of vaccination or negative test for return to compass

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WVVA) - WVU Tech is calling on students, faculty, and staff to make safety efforts ahead of the new school year.

Before the campus can welcome back the golden bears, leaders ask students, faculty, and staff to provide proof of vaccination or a negative covid-19 test result.

The college asks these groups to make sure they have this ready before classes begin in two weeks.

With the vaccine being available this year, the school is returning to one hundred percent class seating capacity.

Emily Sands, the Dean of Students, said requiring proof of vaccination or a negative result will help them keep everyone on campus safe and healthy this semester.

"With that proof of negative test result for those that are not vaccinated allows us to know that we are starting at the best place that we possibly can, so we can help make sure that if we do have a case of covid we can take appropriate measures to protect the entire campus community," said sands.

Classes begin on August 18, but students, faculty, and staff should take their proof of vaccination to the Student Affairs office by August 20.

The Student Affairs office is located on Kanawha Street beside Hogan Hall.