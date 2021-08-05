3 WVa higher ed institutions share $516K for COVID response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Education is providing more than $516,000 to three higher education institutions in West Virginia to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito said in a news release that the funding is allocated through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund and will be used to prevent, prepare and respond to the pandemic. The release said Alderson Broaddus University will receive $317,569, Mercer County Technical Education Center will receive $105,541 and Monongalia County Technical Education Center will receive $93,681.