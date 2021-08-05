7 Western nations condemn Russian forces in Georgia areas

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Western nations are marking Saturday’s 13th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia with renewed condemnation of what they say is Moscow’s “illegal military presence” in two Georgia regions and calls for the withdrawal of its forces “without delay.” In a joint statement, six European countries and the United States also condemned what they call Russia’s continuing provocations in Georgia despite the COVID-19 pandemic. They cited Moscow’s reinforced military presence and military exercises, arbitrary detentions and kidnappings of local citizens and restriction of movements. The statement calls on Russia to “reverse its recognition of the so-called independence” of Georgia’s Abkhazia and South Ossetia regions.