Beckley Police investigating shooting

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Beckley City Police Department are on the scene of a shooting in Beckley on Thursday.



According to dispatchers, the call came in at 2 p.m to Nebraska Avenue in Beckley.



One person was taken to the hospital. Right now, there's no word yet on whether the suspect has been captured.



It happened right in front of Dakota Adkins' home on the street.



"It's sad because we always hear gun shots around here. It sounded like I heard a gun shot but I almost ignored it because I'm so used to hearing it throughout the night and day. But when I went to go tend to my animals outside, I saw all of the cop cars and a fire truck too."



