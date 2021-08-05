Belarus to close border as Lithuania turns away migrants

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The president of Belarus on Thursday ordered the country’s security forces to tighten control over the border with Lithuania, which earlier this week started turning away immigrants attempting to cross in from Belarus. The surge of Iraqis and others entering Lithuania from neighboring Belarus has emerged as a major foreign policy issue. On Tuesday, Lithuania turned away 180 people attempting to enter the country. President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered defense and security agencies to “close every meter of the border” in order not to let immigrants Lithuania turns away back into Belarus. Lithuania said a surge of mostly Iraqi migrants was retaliation by Lukashenko after the EU put sanctions on Belarus over recently diverting a plane and arresting a dissident aboard.