Princeton woman struck in parking lot laid to rest Thursday

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The woman who lost her life after she was struck by a truck in a Princeton Walmart parking lot will be laid to rest Thursday evening, according to the Farley family.

RELATED: Princeton woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Princeton Walmart parking lot

Funeral arrangement for Marilyn Coleen Farley is scheduled for Thursday, August 5th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Family Church in Princeton.

Many members of Coleen's family served in the military, and according to family members, she often donated to St. Jude and The Wounded Warriors project.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Coleen's name can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or to the Wounded Warriors Project.

Princeton resident Deborah Hopkins didn't know Coleen personally, however, she says her reputation proceeds her.

"She was a member of the community for 40-years- she ran the dry cleaners, several people that I know, know of her and she would help anybody, she would do without to help others, and I think that each and everyone of us should do that," she said.

The Farley family says all are welcome to Coleen's funeral and that she loved life and people.

Coleen was surrounded by family while at the Charleston Area Medical Center where she later died, she leaves behind a husband and two children.

The incident remains under investigation.