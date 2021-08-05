Biden to sign bill awarding medals to Jan. 6 responders

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will pay tribute to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection when he signs legislation to award them Medals of Honor for their service. The award is the highest honor that Congress can bestow. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are holding a ceremony Thursday afternoon in the White House Rose Garden to sign the legislation. It was passed unanimously by the Senate earlier this week. Many officers were beaten and injured that day as the violent mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters pushed past them to break into the building and interrupt the certification of Biden’s presidential victory.