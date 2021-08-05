Big names get to get into ring for ‘The Bash in Beckley’

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Some big names in wrestling will be getting into the ring at the Raleigh County Convention Center on Saturday night.



The bell rings for 'The Bash in Beckley' at 7:30 p.m. That is when stars like Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, and Jerry the King Lawlar will be stepping into the ring.



According to Commissioner Stephen New, the event is being hosted by All-Star Wrestling, an organization based in Madison, West Virginia. Spectators will also have the opportunity to participate in a meet-and-greet and autograph session when the doors open at 5 p.m.



"When I hear certain talent's music hit and they come out into the ring, I feel that adrenaline rush and for me, it makes me feel like a kid again," said New.



Wyoming County wrestling superstar Health Slater will also be in attendance, he said.



New said ticket prices vary by seat. To learn more visit: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/13244/beckley-raleigh-county-convention-center