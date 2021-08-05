BREAKING: Gov. Ralph Northam mandates COVID-19 vaccines for all state employees

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) -- Governor Ralph Northam announced in a press conference on Thursday that all state employees will be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm taking an important step to protect state employees," Gov. Northam said. "We have around 120,000 people who are employed by the state of Virginia. Speaking as the head of that workforce, I want everyone to be as safe and protected as possible."

Gov. Northam stated that employees who do not wish to be vaccinated will be required to be tested weekly for the coronavirus, and show proof of a negative test result.

State employees will have to show proof of their vaccine by September 1.

