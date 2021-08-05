Concord University creates campus plan for upcoming school year

ATHENS, W.v. (WVVA) -- Concord University is taking COVID-19 precautions to protect students and faculty for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year by creating a campus plan.

The university will be requiring an indoor mask mandate for all individuals, both non-vaccinated and fully vaccinated. Masks will not be required outdoors.

Fully vaccinated individuals will be required to provide proof of vaccination on the university's online registry. If an individual is not vaccinated, submission of a valid COVID-19 test will be required.

Test results must be received no later than August 16th for commuter students, and the test must be administered within 72 hours prior to move-in for residential students or first day of classes. Vaccinations will be available to those who want to receive one.

Concord University President, Kendra Boggess, says safety is the college's main priority. "We believe safety is our most important concern. Making sure young people particularly, who are getting ill now with the variant, are healthy; that is our first concern."

For more information on the campus COVID-19 plan, you can click here.