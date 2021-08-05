Corruption charges dropped for Hong Kong singer, activist

HONG KONG (AP) — Prosecutors in Hong Kong have dropped corruption charges against a prominent singer and pro-democracy activist, after initially accusing him of providing entertainment to sway voters in a legislative by-election. Anthony Wong, a Cantonese pop singer, as well as a former lawmaker were arrested earlier this week by Hong Kong’s corruption watchdog over accusations that a performance Wong gave at a political rally in 2018 violated elections rules. Wong became an outspoken supporter of the city’s democracy movement, backing the 2019 protests as well as the so-called Umbrella Revolution rallies in 2014. His support for the 2014 protests led to a ban on performing in mainland China and saw his music removed from streaming sites.