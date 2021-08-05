Dancers allege instructor, wife, sexually abused them

BOSTON (AP) — Two professional dancers have filed a lawsuit alleging that the husband of a former principal dancer with the Boston Ballet sexually assaulted young dancers he was instructing, and that his wife aided in the abuse. The Boston Globe reports that the two dancers allege in the suit filed in federal court in Nevada that Mitchell Taylor Button and his wife, Dusty Button, used their standing in the dance community to earn the trust of and then sexually exploit young dancers. A lawyer for the Buttons said her clients deny the allegations.