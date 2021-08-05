Hit-or-miss showers and storms on tap again for Thursday

We remain sandwiched in between a high pressure system and a stationary front which will pretty much give our viewing area a mixed bag of weather events like we saw yesterday.

Some of us were completely dry yesterday while a few spots got hammered with some heavy downpours that lead to localized flooding. Once again this can't be completely ruled out for today as we are under the same pattern.

Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and 80s with dew points still on the lower end. Areas that won't witness any rain will mainly see a mix of sun and clouds. If storms develop like yesterday expect them to begin in the late afternoon and continue into the evening.

Overnight a few spotty showers are possible, but most should be dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

We warm into the 80s for the majority of the viewing area tomorrow with drier conditions on tap. A few stray showers and isolated storms are still possible tomorrow afternoon and evening, but most will be dry to close the work week.

Our weekend will still hold onto a chance for some rain and storms, but Sunday looks to be the drier day of the two. Temperatures will continue to hold in the 80s even throughout all of next week. Humidity will also be on the rise, so expect hot and humid conditions next week!

