In Tokyo, social platforms help the Pandemic Olympics shine

TOKYO (AP) — The made-to-watch Tokyo Games, where pandemic precautions prevent permitting spectators, have become a digital affair more than ever. From social media to streaming, athletes and their events are reaching the public in record-smashing and trailblazing ways. More than 100 million unique users had visited Olympic digital platforms or used the Tokyo 2020 app through the first week of the games. But it’s the social media platforms that are causing the breakout buzz. Social posts by Olympics accounts on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Weibo generated 3.7 billion engagements. The Olympics’ social media accounts have a combined total of 75 million followers.