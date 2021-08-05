New tax in Tazewell County could raise cigarette prices up to 25 cents

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA)- In Tazewell County, smokers will soon pay more to light up. Earlier this week, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors approved a new 25 cent tax increase to cigarettes.

The tax hike is estimated to generate around $500,000 dollars earmarked for EMS services. County Administrator Eric Young says EMS needs the money.

"Those calls keep rising, so wages, equipment, training and all the things that go with that. But, at the same time our reimbursements that we received, insurance companies, medicaid and medicare are declining. So, we're receiving a revenue loss for our emergency medical services."

Originally, the proposed tax was the state maximum of 40 cents on cigarettes. However, after receiving feedback from local businesses about customer retention and how higher cigarette prices might affect the broader local economy. Eastern District Representative Charlie Stacy says, County supervisors agreed to the minimum of 25 cents.

"We did some more numbers crunching with information that we were provided by some of our business folks. Ultimately, to generate the funds that we were hoping to generate to help our EMS service. The rate of 25 cents was identified that we could do what we needed to do."

The Board of supervisors says, not everyone will feel the effects of the tax hike. According to Young, the rise does not apply to existing taxes within municipalities.

"This tax will only apply to cigarettes sold in the county, not in any of the towns. It will not duplicate or add to the town taxes already. I think if they look at the taxes they're already paying in the towns. They'll see that most of those are either on par with ours or a little ahead of ours."