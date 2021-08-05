Pakistan sends troops after Muslim mob attacked Hindu temple

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has deployed paramilitary troops in a conservative town in the country’s eastern Punjab province, a day after a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there. Meanwhile, in New Delhi, India’s foreign ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand protection for Hindus living in the Muslim-majority Pakistan. In Punjab, police promised to arrest those behind the attack. Muslims and Hindus live mostly peacefully in the predominantly Muslim Pakistan, but there have been attacks on Hindu temples in recent years. Most of Pakistan’s minority Hindus migrated to India in 1947 when India was divided by Britain’s government.