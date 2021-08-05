Pop-up showers/storms remain possible; warming trend to begin soon

Our weather pattern will remain much the same into tonight and to close out the work week on Friday. Highs today have been still a little below average-to-seasonal, and tonight should still be on the cooler side for this time of year. We could see a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms through this evening, but not everyone will see rain.

A few heavy downpours will still be possible at times though, so be careful out there and take it easy one the roads. Ponding on the roads and localized flooding issues cannot be ruled out with any heavier downpours.

Any rain will wrap up after sunset for the most part, and lows overnight will fall into the 50s and 60s under mostly partly cloudy skies. Winds will shift more out of the southwest as we head into our first full weekend of August, bringing a gradual return to the more seasonable heat and humidity we are familiar with for this time of the year.

Rain chances will remain slim though, so only isolated showers/a stray storm or two at best is expected into Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the 80s and low 90s could become commonplace again by next week....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6,10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!