Rebounding global economy helps fill order book at Siemens

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s Siemens AG is one of the weather vanes for the global economy and the Munich-based company says things are looking up. The supplier of trains and industrial software reported its order book is filling up amid a recovery from the worst of the pandemic shutdowns last year. Siemens cited new orders for trains, including a big one from U.S. rail company Amtrak. Siemens also saw stronger demand for its software and automation from companies that are ramping up manufacturing activity. Siemens said Thursday that orders were up 47% to more than 20 billion euros in the April-June quarter.