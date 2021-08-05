Sinner, 19, beats Korda, 21, in 2 tiebreakers at Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jannik Sinner has eliminated Sebastian Korda in straight sets at the Citi Open hard-court tournament. Sinner’s 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) victory on Thursday came in a matchup between two youngsters considered possible future stars of men’s tennis who also happen to be doubles partners this week. Sinner is a 19-year-old from Italy who reached the quarterfinals at the French Open last year and the fourth round there this year before losing to 13-time champion Rafael Nadal each time. Korda is a 21-year-old from the U.S. who is only the third man in the last 50 years to reach the fourth round in his debuts at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon.