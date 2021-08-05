St. Louis man wants his guns back after governor’s pardon

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis lawyer who was pardoned along with his wife for waving guns at social justice demonstrators is suing to get the guns back. Mark McCloskey, a Republican candidate of U.S. Senate, is also seeking to have fines they paid returned. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in St. Louis City Circuit Court, McCloskey said the government should return a rifle and gun that were taken after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault. He and his wife, Patricia, were charged after they confronted demonstrators in front of their home in June 2020. Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he had pardoned them. McCloskey said in his lawsuit the pardon nullifies all orders in the case.