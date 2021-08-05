Teacher at US Army base in Germany charged with sexual abuse

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — An educator who taught children of U.S. military personnel at an Army base in Germany is accused of sexually assaulting two young students. Prosecutors say Stefan Eberhard Zappey has been a civilian employee of the U.S. Department of Defense. He was assigned to teach at an elementary school at an Army base near Stuttgart, Germany. A recently unsealed complaint in federal court in Georgia says one of the students told another teacher she’d been abused, and that teacher reported the allegations to authorities in March. Zappey was arrested in Georgia while visiting the U.S. this summer.